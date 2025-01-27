Britain and Canada impose sanctions on Belarus after presidential election

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 47263 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 78119 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104519 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107694 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103658 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113361 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100387 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 32205 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114669 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 37963 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 47263 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131657 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153985 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 9265 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14897 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109165 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114670 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139062 views
Britain and Canada impose sanctions on Belarus after presidential election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28191 views

The UK and Canada imposed sanctions on 6 people and 3 Belarusian defense companies after the election fraud. The restrictions affected the heads of institutions and companies that support Russia's war in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom, together with Canada, has imposed sanctions on 6 people and 3 organizations in response to the falsification of the presidential election in Belarus. This was reported by the press service of the British government, UNN reports.

The sanctions target the heads of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations and companies in the Belarusian defense sector that support Russia's war in Ukraine. These actions demonstrate the government's commitment to working internationally to deter threats and protect national security, which is a pillar of the government's Agenda for Change,

- the statement said.

In particular, it is noted that after the brutal Lukashenka repression, during which critical voices in Belarus were silenced, and the sham elections held on Sunday, January 26, did not meet international standards and were condemned by international partners.

The sanctions were imposed on the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Ihar Karpenka, as well as representatives of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption and the penitentiary system.

Along with imposing sanctions on the heads of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations in the country, the UK has excluded Belarusian defense companies from the British economy, a sector that is of strategic importance to the Lukashenka regime, which is facilitating Russia's war in Ukraine.

3 Belarusian defense companies are sanctioned: 

ALEVKURP OJSC - is a subsidiary of Belarus specializing in the research, development and production of radar and weapon control systems; 

OJSC Zavod Legmash is a Belarusian enterprise that produces ammunition for the Belarusian defense industry;

"Design Bureau Unmanned Helicopters is a Belarusian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The world has become accustomed to Lukashenka's cynical pretense of democracy in Belarus, when in reality he is brutally suppressing civil society and the opposition to consolidate his power. The UK, along with our partners, will continue to stand with the people of Belarus and expose those who deny them their legitimate right to freedom and democracy

- said Foreign Minister David Lammy.

Recall

On January 26, Belarus held presidential elections. In addition to Lukashenka, four other candidates ran, and the EU  called the election fraudulent.

The Central Election Commission of Belarus announced the preliminary results of the presidential election, where Lukashenko received 86.82% of the vote. Other candidates received less than 4%, and voter turnout exceeded 85%.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

