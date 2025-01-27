Britain and Canada impose sanctions on Belarus after presidential election

The United Kingdom, together with Canada, has imposed sanctions on 6 people and 3 organizations in response to the falsification of the presidential election in Belarus. This was reported by the press service of the British government, UNN reports.

The sanctions target the heads of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations and companies in the Belarusian defense sector that support Russia's war in Ukraine. These actions demonstrate the government's commitment to working internationally to deter threats and protect national security, which is a pillar of the government's Agenda for Change, - the statement said.

In particular, it is noted that after the brutal Lukashenka repression, during which critical voices in Belarus were silenced, and the sham elections held on Sunday, January 26, did not meet international standards and were condemned by international partners.

The sanctions were imposed on the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Ihar Karpenka, as well as representatives of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption and the penitentiary system.

Along with imposing sanctions on the heads of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations in the country, the UK has excluded Belarusian defense companies from the British economy, a sector that is of strategic importance to the Lukashenka regime, which is facilitating Russia's war in Ukraine.

3 Belarusian defense companies are sanctioned:

ALEVKURP OJSC - is a subsidiary of Belarus specializing in the research, development and production of radar and weapon control systems;

OJSC Zavod Legmash is a Belarusian enterprise that produces ammunition for the Belarusian defense industry;

"Design Bureau Unmanned Helicopters is a Belarusian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The world has become accustomed to Lukashenka's cynical pretense of democracy in Belarus, when in reality he is brutally suppressing civil society and the opposition to consolidate his power. The UK, along with our partners, will continue to stand with the people of Belarus and expose those who deny them their legitimate right to freedom and democracy - said Foreign Minister David Lammy.

Recall

On January 26, Belarus held presidential elections. In addition to Lukashenka, four other candidates ran, and the EU called the election fraudulent.

The Central Election Commission of Belarus announced the preliminary results of the presidential election, where Lukashenko received 86.82% of the vote. Other candidates received less than 4%, and voter turnout exceeded 85%.