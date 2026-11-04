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Bridget Fonda appeared in public for the first time in a long while after 24 years away from Hollywood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The 62-year-old actress was spotted having lunch in Los Angeles. Fonda ended her career in 2002 and does not plan to return to film.

Bridget Fonda appeared in public for the first time in a long while after 24 years away from Hollywood

American actress Bridget Fonda, known for the films "Single White Female" and "Jackie Brown," was spotted in Los Angeles on November 2. The 62-year-old star, who ended her acting career more than 24 years ago, rarely appears in public. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Fonda was photographed having lunch with a friend. For the outing, the actress chose a casual look: a white T-shirt, black sweatpants, a loose-fitting yellow shirt, and white sneakers.

Fonda's last acting role was in the miniseries "Snow Queen," which was released in 2002. Since then, she has stepped away from Hollywood and focused on her personal life.

Why Bridget Fonda does not want to return to the movies

The actress has been married to composer Danny Elfman for 23 years. The couple has a 21-year-old son, Oliver.

In 2023, Fonda told reporters that she did not plan to resume her acting career.

Being a regular person is too good

— she explained her decision.

Bridget comes from a famous acting dynasty. Her grandfather was legendary Hollywood actor Henry Fonda, her father was Peter Fonda, and her aunt is actress Jane Fonda.

Despite her successful career and popularity in the 1990s, Fonda continues to lead a private life and shows no desire to return to the screen.

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Stepan Haftko

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