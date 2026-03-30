Brent crude oil price hits historic record amid expanding war in the Middle East

$43.840.0450.490.12
ukenru
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 2616 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 8898 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
10:47 AM • 15520 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
10:19 AM • 23151 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
09:50 AM • 19369 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
09:05 AM • 9074 views
Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orbán wins again
March 30, 06:43 AM • 24983 views
Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue
March 29, 01:23 PM • 39251 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
March 29, 12:02 PM • 51871 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
March 29, 09:25 AM • 45846 views
Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.3m/s
58%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tiresMarch 30, 06:55 AM • 43441 views
The GUR has published a list of 51 vessels that help Russia finance the war10:07 AM • 11831 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 24884 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 17148 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 10195 views
Publications
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhoto02:18 PM • 1408 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 17475 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 25211 views
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tiresMarch 30, 06:55 AM • 43745 views
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhotoMarch 29, 07:40 AM • 53350 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Olha Freimut
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Father of Columbine victim criticizes new rom-com with Pattinson and Zendaya - what's the deal?01:44 PM • 2480 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 10474 views
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 35119 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 34589 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 35139 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Shahed-136

Brent crude oil price hits historic record amid expanding war in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

Brent's value rose by 58% in a month due to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump threatens to destroy Tehran's oil wells in case of escalation.

Brent crude oil price hits historic record amid expanding war in the Middle East

Oil prices continued to rise on Monday, with Brent crude approaching a record monthly increase after Yemen's Houthis expanded the war by launching their first attacks on Israel, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures jumped $2.26, or 2%, to $114.83 a barrel at 13:20 GMT (15:20 Kyiv time) after rising 4.2% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.49, or 1.5%, to $101.13 after a 5.5% gain in the previous session.

Brent crude has soared about 58% this month, its sharpest monthly jump on record since LSEG began tracking in 1988, surpassing the gains seen during the 1990 Gulf War. Meanwhile, U.S. crude prices have risen 51%, marking their largest monthly gain since May 2020.

The surge was driven by Iran's de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies pass.

The conflict, which began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has since spread across the Middle East, raising fears about shipping lanes around the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea.

Fueling prices, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday issued another warning to Iran: either open the Strait of Hormuz or face the risk of U.S. attacks on its oil wells and power plants.

Trump threatens to "completely" destroy Iran's energy resources if no deal is reached30.03.26, 16:01 • 1942 views

"Significant progress has been made, but if for some reason a deal is not reached soon, which is likely to happen, and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately 'open for business,' we will end our beautiful 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely destroying all their power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island," Trump wrote in a social media post.

As more U.S. troops arrived in the Middle East, Trump had previously stated that the U.S. and Iran were holding meetings "directly and indirectly," and that Tehran's new leaders were "behaving very smartly."

However, on Monday, the Israeli military said it was attacking Iranian government infrastructure across Tehran.

Earlier, Trump had stated that he would suspend attacks on Iran's energy grid until April 6.

Trump suspends strikes on Iranian energy facilities until April 626.03.26, 22:32 • 7431 view

"Trump's extended deadline of April 6, when the U.S. could potentially resume attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure, had no calming effect. The market is now looking for concrete signs of de-escalation, not just rhetoric," SEB Research said in a note.

On Monday, the Israeli military said Iran had fired several waves of missiles at Israel, and that the attack was launched from Yemen – only the second such instance since the war began.

Fire broke out at an oil refinery in Haifa after a missile attack by Iran and Hezbollah.30.03.26, 12:58 • 2620 views

"The conflict is no longer concentrated in the Persian Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz, but is now spreading to the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait – one of the world's most important chokepoints for oil and petroleum product supplies," JP Morgan analysts said in an analytical note.

According to analytics firm Kpler, Saudi oil exports rerouted from the Strait of Hormuz to the port of Yanbu in the Red Sea reached 4.658 million barrels per day last week.

If exports from Yanbu are disrupted, Saudi oil would have to be rerouted to Egypt's Suez-Mediterranean (SUMED) pipeline to the Mediterranean Sea, JP Morgan analysts said.

Attacks in the region intensified over the weekend, damaging a terminal in Salalah, Oman, despite attempts to initiate ceasefire talks.

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis entered the Middle East war with a missile strike against Israel28.03.26, 12:00 • 5313 views

Iran stated its readiness to respond to a U.S. ground attack, accusing Washington on Sunday of preparing a ground attack despite seeking negotiations.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said they discussed possible ways to achieve a swift and lasting end to the war in the region, as well as potential U.S.-Iranian talks in Islamabad.

Separately on Monday, Vietnamese company Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical said it was in talks with Russian partners to purchase oil. The company also said it would buy more oil from Africa, the U.S., and Southeast Asia.

The European Union does not face an immediate supply shortage, but there is an exacerbation of the situation in the diesel and jet fuel markets, and EU energy ministers will hold talks on Tuesday on how to coordinate their actions in response to disruptions, according to an EU information document.

Trump has openly spoken about "seizing Iranian oil"30.03.26, 07:00 • 26166 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Social network
Skirmishes
Electricity
Ishaq Dar
Brent Crude
JPMorgan Chase
Israel
Vietnam
Islamabad
Donald Trump
European Union
Tehran
Africa
Oman
Europe
United States
Pakistan
Iran
Yemen