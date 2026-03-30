Trump has openly spoken about "seizing Iranian oil"
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump called control over Kharg Island a priority scenario for striking Iran's economy. The US is already deploying additional troops to the region.
US President Donald Trump stated that Washington could "seize Iran's oil," and named taking control of Kharg Island – the main export hub for Iranian oil – as one of the possible scenarios. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.
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In fact, this is one of the most candid statements about the possible real goals of the current war, which has long gone far beyond simply "containing Iran."
Kharg Island is a key point of Iranian energy – it is through this island that the overwhelming majority of Iranian oil exports pass. Seizing or blocking this hub would mean a blow not just to Tehran's military capabilities, but an actual attempt to strangle its entire oil economy.
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Trump himself told the FT that this would be his "favorite option," although he admitted that such a move would require maintaining control over the territory for some time.
Amid these statements, the US is deploying troops to the region
The statement came at a time when the US has already deployed thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, and tensions are rising in the region over possible new ground scenarios. Iran, in response, is already making it clear that it anticipates such developments and is preparing for a direct confrontation.
Amid the escalation and new statements from Washington, oil prices are already holding above $115 per barrel. And if the topic of "seizing Iranian oil" ceases to be mere rhetoric, it could become another explosive factor for the entire global energy market.
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