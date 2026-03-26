Trump suspends strikes on Iranian energy facilities until April 6

US President Donald Trump announced today that his administration will continue to refrain from striking Iranian energy facilities until April 6, reports UNN.

Pursuant to the request of the Government of Iran, please let this statement serve as confirmation that I am suspending the period of destruction of energy facilities for 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. Negotiations are ongoing, and despite false statements to the contrary from the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well — Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to CNN, the current pause was set to end on Friday. The US President announced this shortly after markets closed this afternoon.

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