Trump suspends strikes on Iranian energy facilities until April 6
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration extended the pause in attacks on Iranian facilities for ten days. President Trump announced the successful progress of negotiations with the Iranian government.
US President Donald Trump announced today that his administration will continue to refrain from striking Iranian energy facilities until April 6, reports UNN.
Pursuant to the request of the Government of Iran, please let this statement serve as confirmation that I am suspending the period of destruction of energy facilities for 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. Negotiations are ongoing, and despite false statements to the contrary from the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well
According to CNN, the current pause was set to end on Friday. The US President announced this shortly after markets closed this afternoon.
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