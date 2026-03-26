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Pentagon prepares for massive "final blow" of Iran war - Axios names four options for Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2492 views

The US is considering seizing strategic islands and airstrikes. Trump is ready for escalation if diplomatic negotiations fail.

Pentagon prepares for massive "final blow" of Iran war - Axios names four options for Trump

The Pentagon is developing military options for a "final strike" in Iran, which could include the use of ground troops and a massive bombing campaign, citing two US officials and two informed sources, Axios reports, listing four options, writes UNN.

Details

"Dramatic military escalation will become more likely if no progress is made in diplomatic negotiations and, in particular, if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed," the publication states.

Some US officials believe that a devastating show of force to end hostilities would create more leverage in peace negotiations or simply give Trump something to point to and declare victory, the publication writes.

US to launch ground operation in Iran soon - Media26.03.26, 02:18 • 15041 view

Iran, the publication notes, also has a say in how the war ends, and many of the scenarios discussed risk prolonging and escalating the struggle rather than bringing it to a dramatic conclusion.

In an interview with Axios, officials and sources familiar with internal discussions describe four main "final strike" options from which Trump could choose:

  • "invading or blockading Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub";
    • "invading Larak, an island that helps Iran solidify its control over the Strait of Hormuz." This strategic outpost houses Iranian bunkers, attack ships that can blow up cargo vessels, and radars that track movement in the strait;
      • "seizing the strategic island of Abu Musa and two smaller islands located near the western entrance to the strait and controlled by Iran, but also claimed by the UAE";
        • "blockading or seizing vessels exporting Iranian oil on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz."

          Iran beefs up defense of Kharg Island to protect against potential US ground operation - report26.03.26, 14:17 • 3016 views

          The US military has reportedly "also prepared plans for ground operations deep inside Iran to secure highly enriched uranium hidden at nuclear facilities."

          "Instead of conducting such a complex and risky operation, the US could instead launch massive airstrikes on facilities to try to prevent Iran from accessing this material," the publication points out.

          "Trump has not yet made a decision on implementing any of these scenarios, and White House officials call any potential ground operations 'hypothetical,'" the publication states.

          But sources say that "he is ready to escalate if negotiations with Iran do not yield tangible results in the near future."

          Trump, it is indicated, may initially implement his threat to bomb power plants and energy facilities in Iran, for which Tehran has threatened massive strikes throughout the Persian Gulf.

          Trump ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for five days23.03.26, 13:16 • 5929 views

          White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned Iran on Wednesday that Trump is prepared to strike "harder than ever before" if a deal is not reached.

          "The President is not bluffing, and he is ready to unleash hell. Iran should not make another mistake... any violence after this will be because the Iranian regime... refuses to make a deal," Leavitt said.

          More reinforcements are expected to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days and weeks, including several fighter squadrons and thousands of troops. One Marine Expeditionary Unit will arrive this week, and another is currently deploying. The command element of the 82nd Airborne Division has been directed to deploy to the Middle East with an infantry brigade consisting of several thousand troops, the publication writes.

          US prepares 82nd Airborne Division and deploys aviation for possible strikes on Iran25.03.26, 04:17 • 6192 views

          Iranian officials said they do not trust Trump's negotiation efforts and view them as ploys for insidious attacks.

          Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X on Wednesday that Iranian intelligence suggests that "Iran's enemies, with the support of a country in the region, are preparing an operation to occupy one of Iran's islands."

          Ghalibaf was likely alluding to the UAE and its claims to Abu Musa, the publication notes.

          "All enemy movements are under the surveillance of our armed forces. If they take any action, all vital infrastructure of that country in the region will be targeted without limits for relentless attacks," he added.

          A source involved in efforts to initiate negotiations between the US and Iran said that Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are still trying to arrange a meeting between the parties.

          Pakistan prepares US-Israel-Iran talks in Islamabad - Bloomberg24.03.26, 10:04 • 3895 views

          The source said that although Iran rejected the initial list of US demands, it does not rule out the possibility of negotiations in general.

          "But the problem is distrust. IRGC commanders are very skeptical," the source said, referring to the powerful Iranian military forces. "But the mediators are not giving up."

          Julia Shramko

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