Pakistan prepares US-Israel-Iran talks in Islamabad - Bloomberg

Pakistan is making efforts to mediate ceasefire talks between the US and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to these sources, who chose to remain anonymous because the talks are confidential, Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke with Donald Trump. One source noted that Pakistan is offering Islamabad as a venue for the talks. According to this source, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is playing a key role in the negotiations.

Pakistan is leveraging the close ties established during Trump's presidency, as well as its long-standing relationships with neighboring Iran and other key players such as Saudi Arabia. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, expressing solidarity with Iran and calling for de-escalation of the conflict.

Official Islamabad has intensified its diplomatic activity in the Persian Gulf region due to the escalation of hostilities, which has caused an energy crisis leading to a severe gas shortage in South Asia. The Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas volumes are transported, has been effectively closed since the start of hostilities. Pakistan imports almost all of its crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas from Persian Gulf countries.

Recall

Asian countries are increasing coal consumption amid disruptions in oil and liquefied natural gas supplies caused by US and Israeli hostilities against Iran.