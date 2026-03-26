US to launch ground operation in Iran soon - Media

A US ground operation in Iran could begin soon. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal journalist Alex Ward on the social network X, citing three Republican congressmen, UNN reports.

Details

According to his interlocutors, "including the chairmen of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, strongly hint at the planning of a ground operation in Iran, which could potentially begin soon."

Meanwhile, CNN writes that Iran is building up the defense of Kharg Island to protect against a potential US ground operation. According to several sources of the publication familiar with US intelligence data, Tehran is setting traps and also transferring additional military personnel and air defense assets to the island.

Some allies of the president are raising serious questions about the need for such an operation, as a successful capture of the island itself will not solve the problems related to the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's dominance in the global energy market. - the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

Recall

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that no negotiations are currently underway between Tehran and Washington, adding that the exchange of messages through various intermediaries "does not mean negotiations."

White House: Talks with Iran not deadlocked, despite initial Tehran resistance to US plan