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White House: Talks with Iran not deadlocked, despite initial Tehran resistance to US plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The US continues discussions on a 15-point plan to end the war. Despite Iran's lack of immediate agreement, the process is not deadlocked.

White House: Talks with Iran not deadlocked, despite initial Tehran resistance to US plan

The White House stated that negotiations with Iran are in full swing, even though Iran did not immediately accept the 15-point plan proposed by the United States to end the war, UNN reports.

"The negotiations are ongoing. They are productive, as the President said on Monday, and remain so," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said today.

Iran received a ceasefire plan from the US - AP25.03.26, 16:20 • 3794 views

She said the discussions had not stalled despite Iran's resistance to the American plan.

She declined to provide details of the US proposal, which President Donald Trump first unveiled on Monday.

"We're not going to get into the granular details of the exchanges between the United States and Iran at this time," she said.

Iran rejected the US ceasefire plan and put forward its own conditions25.03.26, 16:50 • 14535 views

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