White House: Talks with Iran not deadlocked, despite initial Tehran resistance to US plan

The White House stated that negotiations with Iran are in full swing, even though Iran did not immediately accept the 15-point plan proposed by the United States to end the war, UNN reports.

"The negotiations are ongoing. They are productive, as the President said on Monday, and remain so," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said today.

Iran received a ceasefire plan from the US - AP

She said the discussions had not stalled despite Iran's resistance to the American plan.

She declined to provide details of the US proposal, which President Donald Trump first unveiled on Monday.

"We're not going to get into the granular details of the exchanges between the United States and Iran at this time," she said.

Iran rejected the US ceasefire plan and put forward its own conditions