Iran rejected the US ceasefire plan and put forward its own conditions

Iran has rejected a 15-point American ceasefire proposal, the English-language broadcaster of Iranian state television said on Wednesday, citing an anonymous official, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

Press TV's report came after Pakistan conveyed the proposal to Iran.

Iran received a ceasefire plan from the US - AP

Iran has released its own ceasefire proposal, calling for war reparations and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, AP writes.

According to CNN, Iran's semi-official news agency Fars, citing a source familiar with diplomatic activities, also reported that Iran would not accept a ceasefire and believes it would be "illogical" for it to enter into negotiations with the United States.

"An informed source who spoke to Fars News Agency pointed to the opposing side's inability to achieve its goals, stating: 'Iran does not accept a ceasefire. In principle, it is illogical to enter into such a process with those who have violated agreements,'" the Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

Fars News also cited a source claiming that Iran intends to achieve its strategic goals before the war ends.

Bloomberg also reported that Iran said it had rejected a US ceasefire proposal, citing the Iranian semi-official news agency Fars.

Addition

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that both the US and Iran want to "make a deal." Trump said his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were involved in talks that he said Iran initiated. He did not say with whom the US was negotiating in Iran.

According to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg indicates that the US has drafted a 15-point peace proposal that Pakistan has provided to the Islamic Republic, highlighting the Trump administration's urgency in resolving the conflict it started with Israel almost a month ago.

The US shared a 15-point list of expectations with Iran through Pakistan, two regional sources and CNN reported. They said the points included limiting Tehran's defense capabilities, ending support for proxies, and recognizing Israel's right to exist.