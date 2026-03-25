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US prepares 82nd Airborne Division and deploys aviation for possible strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2738 views

The Pentagon has put the 82nd Division on alert and is deploying F-16 fighters to the Strait of Hormuz. The military could take control of Iran's oil routes.

US prepares 82nd Airborne Division and deploys aviation for possible strikes on Iran

The US continues to build up its military presence near Iran, despite statements about possible negotiations. The Pentagon is preparing rapid reaction forces and actively deploying combat aircraft. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

According to the New York Times, the deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division is being considered. The Washington Post reports that all exercises involving it have already been canceled, which may indicate preparation for real deployment.

This division is part of the US rapid reaction forces and can deploy a brigade of up to 5,000 troops within 18 hours.

Israel stated that it is not negotiating peace and will continue military actions against Iran24.03.26, 23:42 • 3732 views

An amphibious group consisting of the USS Tripoli, USS San Diego, and USS New Orleans, capable of landing more than 3,000 Marines, is also heading to the region.

Aircraft deployment

The US is strengthening its air grouping. According to Aviationist, two squadrons of F-16 fighters – a total of 24 aircraft – are being sent to the region.

In addition, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft and E-2D Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft are being deployed. The activity of carrier-based aviation may be related to the fact that the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is undergoing repairs.

Likely targets and context

Among the possible targets of the operations are islands in the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island, through which most of Iran's oil exports pass.

The build-up of forces is taking place against the backdrop of Washington's statements about possible negotiations, which indicates parallel preparation for a силовий scenario.

Trump stated that the US won the war against Iran24.03.26, 22:36 • 3850 views

Stepan Haftko

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