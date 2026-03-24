Trump stated that the US won the war against Iran

President Donald Trump told reporters gathered at the White House that the US "won this war," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"We won this war. This war is won," Trump said.

He made these comments before going on to criticize what he calls "fake news."

Trump said Vance and Rubio are involved in negotiations with Iran to end the war

"If you read the New York Times, it seems like we're not winning a war where they (Iran) have no navy, no air force, and they have nothing. And we literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do anything about it," the US president added.

Trump claims that if he wanted to take down something like "this very large powerful power plant," which he had previously threatened to do, "they can't do anything about it."

He also added that Iran is "militarily destroyed."

"They are dead," he adds.

Trump said Iran agreed never to have nuclear weapons