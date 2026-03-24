Trump said Iran agreed never to have nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran "has agreed that it will never have nuclear weapons," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

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Iran is talking to Washington, and "they are talking reasonably," the US president said.

US "set" April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East - Media

When asked if he would send his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss peace with the Iranians, Trump replied: "We are negotiating right now. They are doing it with Marco, a doctor of law. The other side, I can tell you, they would like to make a deal. Who wouldn't, if you were in their shoes? Their navy is gone, their air force is gone, their communications... all their air defense, their missiles. Can you name one thing that isn't gone? Or one thing that works well?"

Trump said Vance and Rubio are involved in negotiations with Iran to end the war