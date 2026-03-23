US "set" April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East - Media

Americans have set April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East, leaving another 21 days for war and negotiations, UNN reports with reference to Ynet, citing a source.

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Following statements by US President Donald Trump, an Israeli source reports that the Americans have set April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East, leaving another 21 days for war and negotiations.

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According to the source, the end of the war on April 9 will allow Trump to come to Israel for Independence Day to receive the Israel Prize.

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