US "set" April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The American side has set the deadline for the end of hostilities as April 9. This will allow Donald Trump to visit Israel on Independence Day.
Americans have set April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East, leaving another 21 days for war and negotiations, UNN reports with reference to Ynet, citing a source.
Details
Following statements by US President Donald Trump, an Israeli source reports that the Americans have set April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East, leaving another 21 days for war and negotiations.
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According to the source, the end of the war on April 9 will allow Trump to come to Israel for Independence Day to receive the Israel Prize.
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