Trump reveals details of negotiations with Iran and announces possible deal in five days

US President Donald Trump clarified his statements regarding negotiations with Iran, following Tehran's denials, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

When asked about Iranian media denying negotiations with the US, President Trump stated that "the last negotiations took place last night," as reported by Fox Business.

As Fox Business indicates, "Trump is not sure what the Iranian media are talking about."

He said that Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and their colleagues were involved in the negotiations, adding that "a deal with Iran could be reached in five days or less."

Trump also told Fox Business in a phone call on Monday morning that Iran "very much" wants to make a deal.

At the same time, Axios journalist Barak Ravid indicated on X that "Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan have been exchanging messages between the US and Iran over the past two days, trying to de-escalate the situation," according to a US source.

According to his data, "senior officials from the three countries held separate talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi," a US source said.

"Mediation is ongoing and progressing. The discussion concerns ending the war and resolving all outstanding issues. We hope to get answers soon," the source noted.

CNN, also citing people familiar with the negotiations, indicated that "over the past few days, many countries have been exchanging messages between the United States and Iran, trying to de-escalate growing tensions around energy facilities and power plants."

"Turkey and Egypt have conveyed messages as part of these efforts," CNN sources confirmed. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff "received warnings from several officials in the region that Trump's threat to attack Iranian power plants would provoke massive retaliatory measures, including against American allies in the Persian Gulf," the publication writes.

Regional officials, as the publication notes, "also contacted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi."

"Despite the flurry of communication, it was unclear how far the parties had progressed in discussing how to achieve a 'complete and comprehensive resolution' of the war, as Trump stated in his Truth Social post on Monday," the publication writes.

Also, shortly after Trump's comments that he was delaying strikes on energy amid expectations of negotiations with Iran, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi published on X a message that "Oman is working intensively to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

Addition

Earlier today, Trump announced that "the United States of America and Iran have had very good and productive talks over the past two days regarding a complete and comprehensive settlement of our military actions in the Middle East," and that he had instructed the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days.

Iranian media then denied the fact of negotiations. The Iranian publication Mizan stated that "Trump's comments are an attempt to lower energy prices."

Reuters noted that oil prices fell by more than 13% after Trump postponed military strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure.