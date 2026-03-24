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Trump said Vance and Rubio are involved in negotiations with Iran to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2128 views

Donald Trump announced the start of negotiations with Iran. The parties are discussing the terms of an agreement amid a significant weakening of Iranian forces.

Trump said Vance and Rubio are involved in negotiations with Iran to end the war

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others are negotiating with Iran, expressing optimism about a deal, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"We're in negotiations right now. They're doing it with Marco, J.D., and with a number of other people... And the other side, I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal, and who wouldn't? If you were there, look, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, their communications are down – that's the biggest problem," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump's decision to postpone Iran deadline partly aimed at calming markets - Bloomberg23.03.26, 18:02 • 5230 views

Asked why he changed course after telling reporters at the White House on Friday that he "didn't want to make a ceasefire," the president replied on Tuesday, "The fact that they're talking to us, and they're talking reasonably."

"And remember, it all starts with them not being able to have nuclear weapons, as I said yesterday," Trump said. "I said, 'Well, number one, two, and three: they can't have nuclear weapons,' and they're not going to have nuclear weapons, and we're talking about that. I don't want to speak prematurely, but they've agreed that they will never have nuclear weapons."

US "set" April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East - Media23.03.26, 18:59 • 4752 views

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