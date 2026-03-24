Israel stated that it is not negotiating peace and will continue military actions against Iran

Israel is not participating in possible negotiations between the United States and Iran and will continue military operations with Washington. This was stated by Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, as reported by AP and written by UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, Israel is not involved in any negotiations that may take place in the near future.

As we speak, Israel and the United States continue to attack military targets in Iran, and we will continue to do so. – Danon stated.

He added that the strikes carried out "achieved a lot, but not everything."

Statements regarding Iran

Danon accused Iran of contradictory statements regarding its missile capabilities. According to him, Tehran previously denied having long-range missiles, but later launched one that flew a significant distance.

Trump stated that the US won the war against Iran

The ambassador noted that after the conflict ends, Israel will seek guarantees that Iran will not have nuclear capabilities and ballistic missiles.

The Israeli side emphasizes that military actions will continue until these goals are achieved.

Trump said Iran agreed never to have nuclear weapons