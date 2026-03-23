Trump ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for five days
Kyiv • UNN
The US President announced progress in negotiations on a Middle East conflict settlement. Attacks on Iran's energy system have been postponed for 5 days.
US President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days, he announced on Monday on Truth Social, writes UNN.
I am pleased to announce that the United States of America and Iran have held very good and productive talks over the past two days regarding a full and comprehensive settlement of our military actions in the Middle East. Given the nature and tone of these deep, detailed, and constructive talks, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone all military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, subject to the success of ongoing meetings and discussions.
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