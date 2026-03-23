Trump ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for five days

US President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days, he announced on Monday on Truth Social, writes UNN.

I am pleased to announce that the United States of America and Iran have held very good and productive talks over the past two days regarding a full and comprehensive settlement of our military actions in the Middle East. Given the nature and tone of these deep, detailed, and constructive talks, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone all military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, subject to the success of ongoing meetings and discussions.