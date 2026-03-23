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Gulf States Call on US to Continue Strikes After Iranian Attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have changed their stance and are asking for Iran to be weakened by force. Attacks on oil infrastructure have forced the region to support Washington's actions.

Gulf States Call on US to Continue Strikes After Iranian Attacks

Gulf countries, which previously warned the US against war with Iran, are now urging Washington to continue military strikes. This was reported by sources among high-ranking officials in the region, according to The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

According to diplomats, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar want Iran to emerge from the conflict significantly weakened.

After a series of Iranian strikes on countries in the region, including attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure, the Persian Gulf countries have revised their position on the war.

Initial doubts about the war

Before the conflict began, countries in the region opposed a military scenario. They doubted that strikes could stop Iran's destabilizing activities.

There were also serious doubts that military strikes would have the desired effect of stopping Iran's destabilizing activities in the region.

— noted one of the diplomats.

The region believed that a diplomatic path was more reliable for ensuring security.

Consequences of escalation

After the start of US and Israeli operations, Iran launched retaliatory strikes not only in response but also against all six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The attacks resulted in casualties, disrupted oil and gas production, and affected the tourism sector. This became a key factor in the region's change of position.

Ending the war with Iran still having the tools to attack would be a strategic disaster.

— stated one of the officials.

Disagreements among allies

Not all countries in the region support the continuation of hostilities. Oman, in particular, advocates for an immediate end to the war.

Iranian missiles can reach London, Paris, and Berlin - The Times22.03.26, 16:18 • 7274 views

The national interests of both Iran and America lie in ending hostilities as soon as possible.

— stated Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

Other states also do not have a unified position on the duration of the military campaign.

Possible involvement in the war

According to sources, some countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are considering joining the US and Israeli strikes.

At the same time, the region recognizes that even active hostilities are unlikely to lead to the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

We want this war to end, and Iran to be deprived of the ability to harm its neighbors.

— emphasized one of the regional representatives.

Iranian President vows to "counter insane threats on the battlefield" after Trump's threats22.03.26, 19:56 • 7978 views

Stepan Haftko

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