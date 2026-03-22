Iranian missiles can reach London, Paris, and Berlin - The Times

Iranian missiles are capable of reaching Western European capitals such as London, Paris, or Berlin. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

As stated in the publication, recent Iranian missile launches at the US and UK base in Diego Garcia served as a warning signal for Europe.

Israeli military officials told The Times that the missile was able to travel about 4,000 km.

They added: today it's missiles, and tomorrow it could be nuclear weapons.

The concern is that the Iranian leadership currently lacks a system of checks and balances - stated the IDF.

Recall

Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the US and UK naval base on Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean. One missile fell on its own, the other was intercepted by an American ship.