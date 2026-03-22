Iranian President vows to "counter insane threats on the battlefield" after Trump's threats

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian continued the verbal war with the United States this afternoon. He assured that Iran "resolutely resists insane threats on the battlefield," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

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In parallel with strikes and attacks in the region, the US and Iran exchanged threats on social media.

In the last few hours, Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran "resolutely resists insane threats on the battlefield."

Trump vowed to destroy Iran's power plants over the closed Strait of Hormuz

This came after Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran: either it opens the Strait of Hormuz or faces new attacks.

Pezeshkian also said: "The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows despair in the face of the will of a nation that makes history. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all, except those who encroach on our land."

Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz