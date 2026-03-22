Trump vowed to destroy Iran's power plants over the closed Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's power plants if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz within the next two days. He announced this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

If Iran does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, without any threats, within 48 hours from now, the United States of America will strike and destroy their various power plants, starting with the largest one - Trump wrote.

In response, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran's central command "Khatam al-Anbiya", stated that Iran would also attack desalination plants and information technology infrastructure associated with the US and Israel. This is reported by Al Jazeera.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the defeat of the Iranian navy and air force. He stated that the United States of America "wiped Iran off the map."

At the same time, according to Axios, Trump is preparing a peace plan for Iran. In particular, the US demands zero uranium enrichment and an end to the missile program.