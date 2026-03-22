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Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8362 views

Donald Trump announced the defeat of the Iranian navy and air force. The US President threatens to destroy Iran's power plants within 48 hours over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz

The United States of America "wiped Iran off the map." This was stated on the Truth Social network by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

His post was a response to a publication by American journalist David Sanger, who covers US national security, who indicated that Washington did not achieve its goals during the operation against Iran.

Yes, it did, and several weeks earlier than planned! Their leadership is destroyed, their navy and air force are ruined, they have no defense, and they want to make a deal. Not me! We are several weeks ahead of schedule. As is their incompetent election coverage

- Trump wrote.

In another post, the US president assured that if Iran "does not open the Strait of Hormuz completely, without threat, within 48 hours from now, the United States of America will strike and destroy their numerous power plants, starting with the largest."

Recall

According to Axios, Trump is preparing a peace plan for Iran. In particular, the US demands zero uranium enrichment and an end to the missile program.

Trump Postpones Meeting with Xi Jinping Until Iran War Ends - Politico22.03.26, 02:14 • 4992 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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