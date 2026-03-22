Trump Postpones Meeting with Xi Jinping Until Iran War Ends - Politico

The administration of US President Donald Trump has informed foreign officials and others that a meeting between the White House chief and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not take place until the war in Iran ends. This was reported by Politico, citing an unnamed diplomat and a person close to the Trump administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that "the next dates for the Trump-Xi summit will be proposed only after the active phase of the Iranian conflict ends." At the same time, the State Department allegedly sent inquiries to the White House: they denied that the summit schedule was related to the war in Iran.

"This is fake news. The United States and China are having productive discussions about rescheduling President Trump's visit – announcements will be made soon." - said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

In turn, the Chinese Embassy in the US stated that it "has no information to provide" regarding a possible delay in planning the summit.

"The long-awaited meeting between Trump and Xi was initially scheduled for late March, but Trump said on Monday that the meeting would be postponed 'for about a month' because 'we have a war going on.' On Thursday, he said it would happen 'in about a month and a half,'" the publication adds.

Recall

In Paris on Sunday, March 15, a new round of economic negotiations between the US and China began, aimed at maintaining a trade truce and preparing for US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing in late March, where he is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China accuses US of undermining global nuclear stability and violating international agreements