Trump threatens to "completely" destroy Iran's energy resources if no deal is reached

The United States is negotiating with the new leadership of Iran to end military operations. At the same time, in the absence of an agreement, the US may resort to tough actions. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

The United States of America is in serious negotiations with the new, more reasonable regime to end our military operations in Iran. Great progress has been made, but if for some reason an agreement is not reached soon, which is likely to happen, and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately "open for business," we will end our wonderful "stay" in Iran by blowing up and completely destroying all their power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalination plants!), which we have deliberately not "touched" yet. - emphasized the American leader.

According to Trump, "this will be revenge for our many soldiers and other people whom Iran destroyed and killed during the 47-year 'reign of terror' of the old regime."

Recall

Iran agreed to most of the 15 points of the US plan and is transferring 20 ships of oil. Trump announced a change of regime in the country after the death of its leaders.