Fire broke out at an oil refinery in Haifa after a missile attack by Iran and Hezbollah.

A fire broke out at an Israeli oil refinery in Haifa after a rocket attack by Iran and Hezbollah, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

According to video footage, a fire broke out on Monday at an oil refinery in the northern Israeli city of Haifa for the second time in a month of war with Iran.

As The Times of Israel notes, footage shown on television showed flames at the Haifa oil refinery after a rocket attack by Iran and Hezbollah.

"A fire broke out at the Bazan oil refinery after the latest rocket attack by Iran and Hezbollah, according to video footage shown on Channel 12 news," the report said.

The video shows flames on a large refinery tank with thick black smoke, which was quickly extinguished. It is unclear whether the fire was caused by a rocket strike or debris, AP indicates.

Israel has two oil refineries. Its strikes on Iran targeted Iran's South Pars natural gas field and other petrochemical facilities, AP writes.

According to CNN, there are also other consequences of the strikes in the region on the 31st day of the war: