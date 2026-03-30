Fire broke out at an oil refinery in Haifa after a missile attack by Iran and Hezbollah.
Kyiv • UNN
A tank at Israel's Bazan plant caught fire after a missile attack. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.
A fire broke out at an Israeli oil refinery in Haifa after a rocket attack by Iran and Hezbollah, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Details
According to video footage, a fire broke out on Monday at an oil refinery in the northern Israeli city of Haifa for the second time in a month of war with Iran.
As The Times of Israel notes, footage shown on television showed flames at the Haifa oil refinery after a rocket attack by Iran and Hezbollah.
"A fire broke out at the Bazan oil refinery after the latest rocket attack by Iran and Hezbollah, according to video footage shown on Channel 12 news," the report said.
The video shows flames on a large refinery tank with thick black smoke, which was quickly extinguished. It is unclear whether the fire was caused by a rocket strike or debris, AP indicates.
Israel has two oil refineries. Its strikes on Iran targeted Iran's South Pars natural gas field and other petrochemical facilities, AP writes.
According to CNN, there are also other consequences of the strikes in the region on the 31st day of the war:
- an Indian worker died in Kuwait on Monday after an Iranian attack, the Kuwait News Agency reported;
- Israel said early Monday that it had intercepted two drones from Yemen, days after Iran-backed Houthi rebels intervened for the first time since the conflict began;
- Israeli military struck the Iranian capital Tehran late Sunday, claiming that only a few days remained until all targets in Iran, which they consider a "top priority," were hit;
- Qatar on Monday criticized Iran for attacking key infrastructure in Kuwait. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "strongly condemns the sinful Iranian attacks targeting a military camp, power plant, and desalination plant" in Kuwait. The statement said that military personnel were injured as a result of the strikes, and added that the attacks contradict international law. It also emphasized that Iran must stop "unjustified attacks on brotherly states." Officials immediately provided no information on whether the desalination plant was damaged. Arid Gulf countries are extremely dependent on desalination, the process of converting seawater into drinking water.