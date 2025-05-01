$41.470.09
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 60885 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53126 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84136 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 168850 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 201848 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 299718 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130766 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251536 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174807 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121095 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Brazilian woman recognized as the world's oldest person dies at age 116

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was the oldest person in the world, has died at the age of 116. The title has passed to 115-year-old Ethel Caterham from England.

Brazilian woman recognized as the world's oldest person dies at age 116
x.com/SCInternacional

In Brazil, Sister Ina Canabarro Lucas, the oldest person in the world, died this Wednesday, April 30, in Porto Alegre at the age of 116 years and 326 days, UNN writes with reference to CNN Brasil.

Details

With her death, the title of the oldest person in the world now passes to Ethel Caterham, a resident of Surrey, England, who is now 115 years and 252 days old, according to LongeviQuest.

Ina was born in Rio Grande do Sul on May 27, 1908, according to the Archdiocese of Porto Alegre. Because she was a fragile child, doctors doubted she would survive.

She lived in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul and was part of the community of St. Teresa of Jesus. Sister Ina comes from the family of General Canabarro, one of the leaders of the Farroupilha Revolution (1835-1945). The woman joined the Society of St. Teresa of Jesus at the age of 19.

In 2018, celebrating her 110th birthday, she received an apostolic blessing from Pope Francis. When asked about the secret to her longevity, she attributed it to God: "He is the secret of life. He is the secret of everything," she told LongeviQuest.

Supplement

Brazil is also home to the oldest man in the world. João Marinho Neto from Ceara, who is 112 years old, has been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest man in the world. This happened after the death of Briton John Tinniswood, who was also 112 years old.

The Guinness Book of World Records named the new oldest man in the world29.11.24, 06:37 • 18505 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Pope Francis
Brazil
England
