Brazilian woman recognized as the world's oldest person dies at age 116

In Brazil, Sister Ina Canabarro Lucas, the oldest person in the world, died this Wednesday, April 30, in Porto Alegre at the age of 116 years and 326 days, UNN writes with reference to CNN Brasil.

With her death, the title of the oldest person in the world now passes to Ethel Caterham, a resident of Surrey, England, who is now 115 years and 252 days old, according to LongeviQuest.

Ina was born in Rio Grande do Sul on May 27, 1908, according to the Archdiocese of Porto Alegre. Because she was a fragile child, doctors doubted she would survive.

She lived in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul and was part of the community of St. Teresa of Jesus. Sister Ina comes from the family of General Canabarro, one of the leaders of the Farroupilha Revolution (1835-1945). The woman joined the Society of St. Teresa of Jesus at the age of 19.

In 2018, celebrating her 110th birthday, she received an apostolic blessing from Pope Francis. When asked about the secret to her longevity, she attributed it to God: "He is the secret of life. He is the secret of everything," she told LongeviQuest.

Brazil is also home to the oldest man in the world. João Marinho Neto from Ceara, who is 112 years old, has been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest man in the world. This happened after the death of Briton John Tinniswood, who was also 112 years old.

