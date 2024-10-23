Boxer Oleksandr Usyk appeared at the press conference with Fury as “Hitman”
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk came to a press conference with Tyson Fury dressed as Agent 47 from the Hitman game. He came out to the game's soundtrack and brought a suitcase with posters for Fury to sign.
Details
Oleksandr Usyk came to the press conference wearing a black suit, white shirt, red tie and leather gloves, which is a distinctive feature of the main character of the Hitman series of computer games, who is a professional killer known as Agent 47.
Another peculiarity of the protagonist is that he has a shaved head, which is exactly what Usyk did, having previously shaved his head.
Usyk posted his image on Instagram, captioning the post: "I will not leave you alone. Never".
Usyk came to the press conference to the song "Ave Maria," which is the soundtrack to the game.
In the trailer for Hitman Freelancer, Agent 47 is shown carrying a suitcase. Usyk also came with a suitcase to a press conference, during which he took two posters out of the suitcase and approached Fury to sign them. Later, Usyk showed the posters, which showed a photo from his last fight.
Recall
The rematch between the absolute heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is scheduled for December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.