Both Menendez brothers in the US denied parole

The US Judicial Commission on Friday denied Joseph Lyle Menendez parole, a day after his brother Erik was also ordered to remain in prison for the murder of their parents in a Beverly Hills mansion more than three decades ago, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

The California Commission ruled that the 57-year-old man, who uses his middle name, should remain behind bars with his younger brother, ignoring a campaign for their freedom led by family, friends, and celebrities, including Kim Kardashian.

"Joseph (Lyle) Menendez was denied parole for three years at his initial suitability hearing today," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a brief statement.

The results of Lyle Menendez's hearing are another blow to a movement that has grown in recent years, amplified by the hit Netflix drama series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

The show and a host of documentaries focus on the gory details of the 1989 shotgun murders and the televised jury trial that captivated viewers with stories of their brutal upbringing and lavish lifestyle.

Friday's hearing came just over 36 years after the deaths of parents Jose and Kitty Menendez, which prosecutors said was a cynical attempt by their sons to gain a large family fortune.

