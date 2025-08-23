$41.220.00
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 2562 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
03:30 AM • 4744 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 3630 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 25509 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 27955 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 21735 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24573 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24239 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13567 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Both Menendez brothers in the US denied parole

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

The US judicial commission denied Joseph Lyle Menendez parole, as did his brother Erik. The brothers remain in prison for the murder of their parents in Beverly Hills over three decades ago.

Both Menendez brothers in the US denied parole

The US Judicial Commission on Friday denied Joseph Lyle Menendez parole, a day after his brother Erik was also ordered to remain in prison for the murder of their parents in a Beverly Hills mansion more than three decades ago, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

The California Commission ruled that the 57-year-old man, who uses his middle name, should remain behind bars with his younger brother, ignoring a campaign for their freedom led by family, friends, and celebrities, including Kim Kardashian.

"Joseph (Lyle) Menendez was denied parole for three years at his initial suitability hearing today," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a brief statement.

The results of Lyle Menendez's hearing are another blow to a movement that has grown in recent years, amplified by the hit Netflix drama series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

The show and a host of documentaries focus on the gory details of the 1989 shotgun murders and the televised jury trial that captivated viewers with stories of their brutal upbringing and lavish lifestyle.

Friday's hearing came just over 36 years after the deaths of parents Jose and Kitty Menendez, which prosecutors said was a cynical attempt by their sons to gain a large family fortune.

In the US, one of the Menendez brothers was denied parole22.08.25, 12:11 • 2780 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
California
Netflix