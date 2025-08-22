In the US, one of the Menendez brothers was denied parole

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
08:26 AM • 1870 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 1654 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
05:52 AM • 8416 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 18864 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 37641 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 36109 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 45095 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 24262 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 34741 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72593 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.8m/s
69%
742mm
Popular news
US restricts access to intelligence on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - CBS NewsAugust 21, 11:45 PM • 5504 views
Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - BloombergAugust 22, 12:11 AM • 10568 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 14490 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in UkraineAugust 22, 02:43 AM • 15426 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 12730 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 37652 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 11165 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 45101 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 115186 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 139162 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Péter Szijjártó
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 14493 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 79183 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 72921 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 71124 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 97413 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Cryptocurrency
Facebook
Oil

In the US, one of the Menendez brothers was denied parole

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The California Parole Board denied parole to Erik Menendez, convicted of murdering his parents. His brother Lyle is also awaiting a hearing.

In the US, one of the Menendez brothers was denied parole

In the USA, the California Parole Board denied parole to Erik Menendez, who, along with his brother Lyle, was convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, dealing a devastating blow to the brothers' long-standing fight for freedom, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

"This decision does not bode well for Lyle Menendez, whose case the parole board will consider on Friday," the publication notes.

Despite the board's decision, Erik Menendez still hopes to be released. California Governor Gavin Newsom has the rare right to overturn parole decisions, and the brothers are separately seeking pardons and new trials, the publication writes.

The decision was issued on Thursday after an exceptionally long 10-hour virtual hearing, during which statements were heard from representatives of the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Erik Menendez, and about a dozen of Menendez's relatives who support him, who are also considered victims of the brothers' crime.

Ultimately, the board ruled that Erik continues to "pose an unreasonable risk to public safety" if released, listing his teenage criminal past, the brutality of the murders, and "serious violations" of prison rules, including possession of contraband cell phones, the parole commissioner said. In three years, he may again be eligible to apply for parole.

Barton said he was struck by the level of support Erik received from relatives, but their statements did not outweigh other serious factors in Erik's case.

"Two things can be true. They can love and forgive you, and you can still be found unsuitable for parole," Barton told Erik when announcing the decision.

The severity of Erik's crime "is not the primary reason for the denial," Barton said, adding: "It's still your behavior in prison."

The parole board's decision is not final; it may undergo internal review within 120 days. After that, Newsom has 30 days to approve or overturn the decision, if he so chooses.

The brothers became eligible for release after a judge reviewed their sentence in May, a compelling victory for the Menendez family and their family, who had long fought to overturn the original sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Although Erik and Lyle Menendez are inextricably linked in the public eye, their cases are considered independently. There is a possibility that Lyle may be paroled, despite Erik's denial.

It has been 36 years since Erik and Lyle Menendez broke into the luxurious family mansion in Beverly Hills late on the evening of August 20, 1989, and opened fire with two shotguns, killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. In the following decades, this crime cast a long shadow over the family not only because of the trauma they experienced, but also because of the controversy surrounding the allegations of sexual and physical abuse that the brothers made against their father, the publication notes.

A hearing regarding the early release of the Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents, will take place in August20.05.25, 18:52 • 2895 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Gavin Newsom
California
United States
Hungary
Los Angeles