A hearing regarding the early release of the Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents, will take place in August

The parole hearing for the Menendez brothers has been postponed to August. Last week, a judge reduced the sentences of two brothers, Lyle and Erik, who were found guilty of murdering their parents and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. After a new turn in the case, the Menendez brothers will be eligible for parole after 35 years in prison.

Details

According to California authorities, the parole hearing for the Menendez brothers has been postponed to August.

Parole hearings for Lyle and Erik Menendez are scheduled for August 21 and 22. - a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told Fox News Digital.

Earlier in May, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office said the brothers' pardon hearing would be converted to a parole hearing.

The Parole Board may recommend, Governor Newsom may still approve or reject the decision.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic re-sentenced two brothers to 50 years in prison or life imprisonment, which would give them the right to parole.

Context

The case was back in the spotlight last September thanks to the series "Monsters" that aired on Netflix. On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers aged 21 and 18 respectively, shot and killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, as they sat comfortably in the living room of their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers were finally convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, there was a serious twist in the case: California Judge Michael Jesic reduced the brothers' prison sentence, allowing them to apply for parole.

Let us remind you

The Los Angeles County Attorney recommended reviewing the sentence of the Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. New evidence has emerged of sexual abuse by their father.