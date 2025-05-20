A hearing regarding the early release of the Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents, will take place in August

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 12947 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 31874 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 85842 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 40448 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 84544 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 51464 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173283 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 94596 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 156561 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110248 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 14326 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 7066 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

12:03 PM • 10914 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 22253 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 40192 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 40458 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 85884 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 84576 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173308 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 149209 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 110088 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 78192 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 74760 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 158113 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 160339 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

A hearing regarding the early release of the Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents, will take place in August

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The parole hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez has been moved to August. A judge reduced their sentence, allowing them to apply for release.

A hearing regarding the early release of the Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents, will take place in August

The parole hearing for the Menendez brothers has been postponed to August. Last week, a judge reduced the sentences of two brothers, Lyle and Erik, who were found guilty of murdering their parents and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. After a new turn in the case, the Menendez brothers will be eligible for parole after 35 years in prison. 

UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to California authorities, the parole hearing for the Menendez brothers has been postponed to August.

Parole hearings for Lyle and Erik Menendez are scheduled for August 21 and 22.

- a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told Fox News Digital.

Earlier in May, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office said the brothers' pardon hearing would be converted to a parole hearing.

The Parole Board may recommend, Governor Newsom may still approve or reject the decision.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic re-sentenced two brothers to 50 years in prison or life imprisonment, which would give them the right to parole.

Context

The case was back in the spotlight last September thanks to the series "Monsters" that aired on Netflix. On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers aged 21 and 18 respectively, shot and killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, as they sat comfortably in the living room of their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers were finally convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, there was a serious twist in the case: California Judge Michael Jesic reduced the brothers' prison sentence, allowing them to apply for parole.

Let us remind you

The Los Angeles County Attorney recommended reviewing the sentence of the Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. New evidence has emerged of sexual abuse by their father.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Gavin Newsom
Fox News
California
Los Angeles
Netflix
Brent
$65.63
Bitcoin
$105,215.30
S&P 500
$5,947.08
Tesla
$350.78
Газ TTF
$36.88
Золото
$3,281.85
Ethereum
$2,481.69