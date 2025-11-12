Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky direction

Pilots-aerial reconnaissance officers of the strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 4th border detachment destroyed nine shelters and four vehicles of the Russian invaders and posted the corresponding video online, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the operations took place in the South-Slobozhansky direction of the front.

Pilots-aerial reconnaissance officers of the 4th border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as part of the Defense Forces, continue to work in the South-Slobozhansky direction, reducing the enemy's combat potential. As a result of night work, 9 shelters and 4 enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Recall

In October, operators of the strike unmanned aerial vehicle company "Prime" of the 5th border detachment launched effective strikes on enemy logistics in the North-Slobozhansky direction. The military posted the corresponding video online.

SOF confirmed the destruction of an S-400 launcher and an occupiers' ammunition depot in Crimea: video shown