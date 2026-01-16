Border guards rescued an offender who fell through the ice on the border with Romania

Near the border with Romania, border guards rescued an offender who tried to illegally cross the border and fell through the ice. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

The man informed police officers on the hotline about his presence in the border area and the threat to his life. During the search, law enforcement officers found tracks and a ladder, which the offender used to overcome the fence.

Further, the tracks led the search group to the bank of the Prut River, where the victim was. Doctors provided him with first aid and took him to the hospital. Currently, his life is not in danger.

The offender admitted that he planned to cross to the opposite bank and reach Romania, but after falling through the ice, he realized that he would not be able to get out.

An administrative protocol has been drawn up against the offender.

