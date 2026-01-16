Border guards rescued an offender who fell through the ice on the border with Romania

$43.180.08
01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling09:54 AM
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Petr Pavel
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold

Border guards rescued an offender who fell through the ice on the border with Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On the border with Romania, border guards rescued a man who fell through the ice while attempting to illegally cross the border. The offender was taken to the hospital, and his life is not in danger.

Border guards rescued an offender who fell through the ice on the border with Romania

Near the border with Romania, border guards rescued an offender who tried to illegally cross the border and fell through the ice. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

The man informed police officers on the hotline about his presence in the border area and the threat to his life. During the search, law enforcement officers found tracks and a ladder, which the offender used to overcome the fence.

Further, the tracks led the search group to the bank of the Prut River, where the victim was. Doctors provided him with first aid and took him to the hospital. Currently, his life is not in danger.

The offender admitted that he planned to cross to the opposite bank and reach Romania, but after falling through the ice, he realized that he would not be able to get out.

An administrative protocol has been drawn up against the offender.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, TCC military personnel were exposed for illegally transporting draft dodgers to Romania for money15.01.26, 15:34

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania