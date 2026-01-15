In Ivano-Frankivsk region, TCC military personnel were exposed for illegally transporting draft dodgers to Romania for money

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the SBU and the State Border Guard Service, exposed two military personnel of the TCC in Ivano-Frankivsk region who were smuggling draft dodgers to Romania. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the scheme has existed since at least September 2025. It was organized by two sergeants of one of the district territorial recruitment centers in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Through intermediaries, the sergeants sought out men of conscription age who wanted to avoid mobilization and leave Ukraine. The defendants managed to smuggle at least 10 people abroad through their scheme.

For their "services," the sergeants charged quite large sums of money: in one of the episodes, it was established that for 8 thousand dollars, they promised to personally drive a 44-year-old "client" to the border with Romania in a service car.

The list of "services" included unhindered passage through checkpoints, instructions on the route of movement and behavior, as well as further actions. Upon arrival at the border, the man, dressed in a thermal suit, was to cross the Prut on his own in the dark.

Both servicemen were detained and notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "Organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border, committed by a group of persons for mercenary motives."

"The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years with confiscation of property. The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention with the right to post bail," the SBI added.

