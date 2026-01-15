In Ivano-Frankivsk region, TCC military personnel were exposed for illegally transporting draft dodgers to Romania for money

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:18 PM • 966 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 27276 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 37951 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 22959 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 24828 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 44817 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 38020 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 39509 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34638 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 28136 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 22565 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 21446 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 11026 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 19341 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 22208 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 22718 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 27276 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 37951 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 49120 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 61647 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 11288 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 38676 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 72725 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 64058 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 68194 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Mikoyan MiG-29

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, TCC military personnel were exposed for illegally transporting draft dodgers to Romania for money

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The SBI exposed two TCC sergeants in Ivano-Frankivsk region who were illegally transporting men of conscription age to Romania for money. They charged 8,000 dollars for their services and ensured unhindered passage.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, TCC military personnel were exposed for illegally transporting draft dodgers to Romania for money

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the SBU and the State Border Guard Service, exposed two military personnel of the TCC in Ivano-Frankivsk region who were smuggling draft dodgers to Romania. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the scheme has existed since at least September 2025. It was organized by two sergeants of one of the district territorial recruitment centers in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Through intermediaries, the sergeants sought out men of conscription age who wanted to avoid mobilization and leave Ukraine. The defendants managed to smuggle at least 10 people abroad through their scheme.

For their "services," the sergeants charged quite large sums of money: in one of the episodes, it was established that for 8 thousand dollars, they promised to personally drive a 44-year-old "client" to the border with Romania in a service car.

The list of "services" included unhindered passage through checkpoints, instructions on the route of movement and behavior, as well as further actions. Upon arrival at the border, the man, dressed in a thermal suit, was to cross the Prut on his own in the dark.

Both servicemen were detained and notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "Organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border, committed by a group of persons for mercenary motives."

"The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years with confiscation of property. The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention with the right to post bail," the SBI added.

A serviceman and his accomplice illegally transported men abroad across the Tysa River: they were detained21.11.25, 17:14 • 2922 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine