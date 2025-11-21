A serviceman and his accomplice illegally transported men abroad across the Tysa River: they were detained

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
02:48 PM • 3326 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 10039 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 11678 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 22508 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 17953 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 24270 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 24526 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 29667 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 47317 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 23247 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.5m/s
94%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 36702 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 21586 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 36034 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 20585 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 17160 views
Publications
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 22526 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 24281 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 36447 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 47328 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 65541 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 17467 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 36990 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 42898 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 56610 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 78335 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

A serviceman and his accomplice illegally transported men abroad across the Tysa River: they were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In Zakarpattia, a serviceman and his accomplice were exposed for organizing a scheme for the illegal transportation of conscripts abroad. They charged $3,000 from each, providing a night crossing by boat across the Tysa River.

A serviceman and his accomplice illegally transported men abroad across the Tysa River: they were detained

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers exposed a serviceman and his accomplice who were "doing business" on the illegal transportation of conscripts abroad, taking 3,000 dollars from each of them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects organized an escape scheme for conscripts. They set the place and time of transfer, collected money, and provided a night crossing by boat across the Tysa River. The accomplices were detained while attempting to transport three men.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, they were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors appealed to the court regarding the election of a preventive measure - detention

- the prosecutor's office said in a post.

For organizing such a "business," the suspects face up to 9 years in prison.

Recall

Border guards rescued a man who tried to illegally cross the border through the Tysa River, not knowing how to swim. The violator, who was carried 50 meters by the current, was found frozen with cut hands.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast