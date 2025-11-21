A serviceman and his accomplice illegally transported men abroad across the Tysa River: they were detained

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers exposed a serviceman and his accomplice who were "doing business" on the illegal transportation of conscripts abroad, taking 3,000 dollars from each of them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects organized an escape scheme for conscripts. They set the place and time of transfer, collected money, and provided a night crossing by boat across the Tysa River. The accomplices were detained while attempting to transport three men.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, they were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors appealed to the court regarding the election of a preventive measure - detention - the prosecutor's office said in a post.

For organizing such a "business," the suspects face up to 9 years in prison.

