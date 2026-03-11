Boeing to supply Israel with five thousand "smart" bombs under a new $298 million contract

The American corporation Boeing has concluded a direct commercial agreement with Israel for the supply of a large batch of high-precision small-diameter aviation munitions. The contract, worth $298 million, provides for the transfer of guided bombs capable of hitting targets at a distance of more than 60 kilometers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the commercial contract with Boeing, the US State Department has sanctioned an urgent sale of military equipment worth $151 million, bypassing standard congressional review.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided lawmakers with an emergency justification, allowing the immediate transfer of 12,000 BLU-110 general-purpose bomb bodies. This mechanism is used to quickly replenish the arsenals of an ally in the context of active hostilities in the region.

Israel is a truly strong partner in these efforts. The direct sale of ammunition will provide long-term support for our ally's defense capabilities without delays associated with bureaucratic procedures. – said US Secretary of War Pete Hegset.

History of partnership and technological features

This is at least the third major purchase of similar weapons by Israel in recent years, including urgent deliveries of thousands of bombs after the events of October 2023.

Small-diameter bombs from Boeing are a key element of modern aviation strategy, as they allow aircraft to attack targets from a safe distance, avoiding enemy air defense zones.

The new agreement will be officially entered into the US government's Federal Register as a direct commercial sale, confirming Washington's changing approach to arming partners in the Middle East.

