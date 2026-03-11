Boeing to supply Israel with five thousand "smart" bombs under a new $298 million contract

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 12542 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 38778 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 34754 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 25292 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 32000 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 30054 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 46272 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 55380 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53523 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85566 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2.4m/s
56%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's plans for war in the Middle East - Zelenskyy heard the report of the head of the DIUMarch 10, 02:23 PM • 5028 views
Zelenskyy met with Brigadier General "Redis"March 10, 02:25 PM • 5636 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 19685 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 11594 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 8388 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 19715 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 38778 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 34754 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 46272 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 55380 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 8440 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 11622 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 23629 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 30080 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 30999 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Film

Boeing to supply Israel with five thousand "smart" bombs under a new $298 million contract

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Boeing has signed a contract to supply Israel with guided aerial bombs. The US State Department also approved an urgent sale of 12,000 bomb casings, bypassing Congress.

Boeing to supply Israel with five thousand "smart" bombs under a new $298 million contract

The American corporation Boeing has concluded a direct commercial agreement with Israel for the supply of a large batch of high-precision small-diameter aviation munitions. The contract, worth $298 million, provides for the transfer of guided bombs capable of hitting targets at a distance of more than 60 kilometers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the commercial contract with Boeing, the US State Department has sanctioned an urgent sale of military equipment worth $151 million, bypassing standard congressional review.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided lawmakers with an emergency justification, allowing the immediate transfer of 12,000 BLU-110 general-purpose bomb bodies. This mechanism is used to quickly replenish the arsenals of an ally in the context of active hostilities in the region.

Israel is a truly strong partner in these efforts. The direct sale of ammunition will provide long-term support for our ally's defense capabilities without delays associated with bureaucratic procedures.

– said US Secretary of War Pete Hegset.

History of partnership and technological features

This is at least the third major purchase of similar weapons by Israel in recent years, including urgent deliveries of thousands of bombs after the events of October 2023.

US interested in Ukrainian acoustic drone detection systems to combat Shaheds07.03.26, 04:00 • 4123 views

Small-diameter bombs from Boeing are a key element of modern aviation strategy, as they allow aircraft to attack targets from a safe distance, avoiding enemy air defense zones.

The new agreement will be officially entered into the US government's Federal Register as a direct commercial sale, confirming Washington's changing approach to arming partners in the Middle East.

US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing Congress07.03.26, 04:29 • 36096 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Israel
Boeing
United States Department of State
United States Congress
Bloomberg L.P.
United States