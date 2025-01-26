Body of last victim of January 18 missile attack found in Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations completed
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have completed search and rescue operations at the site of a rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia. The body of a 27-year-old man was found, the total number of victims is 2, 12 injured.
Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia on January 18, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
On January 26, rescuers found and unblocked the body of a 27-year-old man who had fallen victim to Russian terror.
As a result of the incident on January 18, 2 people died and 12 others were injured.
The work involved a dog unit of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
During the 9 days of search and rescue operations, 178 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment were engaged by the SES.
