Body of last victim of January 18 missile attack found in Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations completed

Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia on January 18, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

On January 26, rescuers found and unblocked the body of a 27-year-old man who had fallen victim to Russian terror.

As a result of the incident on January 18, 2 people died and 12 others were injured.

The work involved a dog unit of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

During the 9 days of search and rescue operations, 178 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment were engaged by the SES.

