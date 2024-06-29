Body of drowned man found in river in Kyiv region
A 24-year-old man from Bila Tserkva drowned in a river in the village of Hlybochka, Kyiv region.
In the Kyiv region, the body of a drowned man was taken out of the river. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.
On June 28, a 24-year-old man from Bila Tserkva came to visit his relatives in the village of Hlybochka.
According to the police, the young man went to a local pond and his body was found in the river after a local resident noticed his disappearance and informed law enforcement.
Rescuers who arrived at the scene pulled the body out of the water. Investigators from the Bila Tserkva Police Department in Kyiv region inspected the scene and documented the accident.
