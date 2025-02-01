Body of a toddler found in a freezer in Odesa: investigators are working with mother and partner

In Odesa, law enforcement officers found the body of a boy aged 1 year and 3 months in a freezer in an apartment. Police are investigating the circumstances of the death. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

The body of a child aged 1 year and 3 months was found in a freezer in an apartment in the Peresypskyi district. According to the police, the boy and his sister, who is a year older, lived with his 18-year-old mother and her 44-year-old, repeatedly convicted partner. Investigators are working with the mother and the man. The two-year-old girl was removed from the family and temporarily placed in a hospital - the police said.

Investigators and forensic experts with a mobile DNA laboratory worked at the scene.

The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2, Clause 2, Article 115 (intentional murder of a minor child) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The boy's body was sent for forensic examination to determine the final cause of death. Investigative actions are ongoing, all details are being established.

