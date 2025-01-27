Man throws grenade at woman with child in Zaporizhzhia: he is taken into custody

In Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a man threw a grenade at a woman and her child during a quarrel. Law enforcement officers detained the suspect and took him into custody. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the evening of January 25, the victim woman reported that a 57-year-old relative with whom she and her daughter temporarily reside had started a quarrel and thrown a grenade into their room. As a result of the explosion, she sustained light injuries and concussion, but the child was not injured.

The police found out that the victim and her 13-year-old daughter had been forced to leave their home in Donetsk region because of the fighting, and while her husband was fighting at the front, she was temporarily living in his uncle's house.

After drinking alcohol, the owner of the house systematically quarreled with his relatives. Another quarrel ended when he threw a grenade into their room. The munition rolled away and exploded in the far part of the room. - the post says.

The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot, the child was not injured.

The police detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

A man attacked an acquaintance with a knife in Kyiv: details of the incident in Dniprovskyi district

Investigators have now served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 15, pars. 1, 2 of Part 2 of Art. 115 (Attempted murder) and Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court imposed on the detainee a custody as a measure of restraint.

The sanction of the more serious article provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Vilna District Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

In Zhytomyr, two Russian agents were detained who planned to blow up a police unit with improvised explosive devices. The offenders rented an apartment and installed two explosives, one of which was hidden in a toy.