Man throws grenade at woman with child in Zaporizhzhia: he is taken into custody

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 64425 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87940 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106028 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128780 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103287 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133368 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101743 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 44289 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116928 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50248 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111457 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 64525 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155381 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17723 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22093 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116928 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139613 views
Actual
Man throws grenade at woman with child in Zaporizhzhia: he is taken into custody

Man throws grenade at woman with child in Zaporizhzhia: he is taken into custody

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60213 views

During a quarrel, a 57-year-old man threw a grenade into the room where an IDP from Donetsk region and her 13-year-old daughter were staying. The woman sustained minor injuries and contusion, the child was unharmed, and the attacker was taken into custody.

In Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a man threw a grenade at a woman and her child during a quarrel. Law enforcement officers detained the suspect and took him into custody. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the evening of January 25, the victim woman reported that a 57-year-old relative with whom she and her daughter temporarily reside had started a quarrel and thrown a grenade into their room. As a result of the explosion, she sustained light injuries and concussion, but the child was not injured.

The police found out that the victim and her 13-year-old daughter had been forced to leave their home in Donetsk region because of the fighting, and while her husband was fighting at the front, she was temporarily living in his uncle's house.

After drinking alcohol, the owner of the house systematically quarreled with his relatives. Another quarrel ended when he threw a grenade into their room. The munition rolled away and exploded in the far part of the room.

- the post says.

The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot, the child was not injured.

The police detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

A man attacked an acquaintance with a knife in Kyiv: details of the incident in Dniprovskyi district25.01.25, 20:42 • 39929 views

Investigators have now served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 15, pars. 1, 2 of Part 2 of Art. 115 (Attempted murder) and Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court imposed on the detainee a custody as a measure of restraint.

The sanction of the more serious article provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Vilna District Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

In Zhytomyr, two Russian agents were detained who planned to blow up a police unit with improvised explosive devices. The offenders rented an apartment and installed two explosives, one of which was hidden in a toy.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zhytomyrZhytomyr
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising