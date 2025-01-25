uken
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99448 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107837 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131199 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103698 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135114 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113429 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116989 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

A man attacked an acquaintance with a knife in Kyiv: details of the incident in Dniprovskyi district

A man attacked an acquaintance with a knife in Kyiv: details of the incident in Dniprovskyi district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39930 views

A 47-year-old Kyiv resident stabbed his acquaintance several times during a chance meeting over a long-standing conflict. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker faces up to 8 years in prison.

In Kyiv, a man seriously wounded an acquaintance with a knife over a personal conflict. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. The police were called by a local resident who witnessed a fight in the street. The investigative team and medics immediately arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers found out that the 47-year-old attacker and the victim had previously had a hostile relationship. During a chance meeting, the attacker provoked a quarrel that escalated into a physical altercation. In the course of the conflict, the man stabbed his opponent several times in the chest and stomach, and then fled the crime scene. The victim was immediately hospitalized with serious injuries.

With the help of eyewitnesses, law enforcement officers detained the suspect in his apartment nearby. Investigators served the man a notice of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm under Part 1 Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The attacker faces up to eight years in prison.

In Kyiv, a drunk man stabbed a subway passenger with a knife, he was detained24.05.24, 10:36 • 108303 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

