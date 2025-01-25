A man attacked an acquaintance with a knife in Kyiv: details of the incident in Dniprovskyi district

In Kyiv, a man seriously wounded an acquaintance with a knife over a personal conflict. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. The police were called by a local resident who witnessed a fight in the street. The investigative team and medics immediately arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers found out that the 47-year-old attacker and the victim had previously had a hostile relationship. During a chance meeting, the attacker provoked a quarrel that escalated into a physical altercation. In the course of the conflict, the man stabbed his opponent several times in the chest and stomach, and then fled the crime scene. The victim was immediately hospitalized with serious injuries.

With the help of eyewitnesses, law enforcement officers detained the suspect in his apartment nearby. Investigators served the man a notice of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm under Part 1 Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The attacker faces up to eight years in prison.

