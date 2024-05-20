BMW driver arrested in Kyiv for fatal accident that killed a small child

The driver of a BMW who drove into the oncoming lane has been notified of suspicion in the case of a fatal accident on Brovarsky Avenue in the capital, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child died, and taken into custody without the possibility of bail, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, UNN reports.

"The 39-year-old driver of the car BMW was served a notice of suspicion of violating the rules of road safety, which caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the possibility of bail," the statement said.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years.

A fatal car accident occurred on May 17 on Brovarsky Avenue.

It was established that the 39-year-old driver, driving a BMW, drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, where he collided with an oncoming Changan, which, after the impact, drove in an uncontrolled state into the oncoming lane, where it made a head-on collision with a Chevrolet Aveo.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the Chevrolet Aveo and his passenger, a pregnant woman, were taken to the hospital in serious condition and unconscious. A child aged 1.5 years, who was also in the car, died at the scene of the accident from his injuries.