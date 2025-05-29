Bloomberg: Without US support, Ukraine's chances of victory are meager

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 14481 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 43400 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 66680 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 114329 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 82163 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 87212 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163172 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71278 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173025 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221397 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Popular news

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 60325 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

May 28, 01:55 PM • 26199 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95226 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

May 28, 02:58 PM • 30207 views

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

May 28, 05:05 PM • 4822 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95265 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173026 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 184516 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 189221 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 221397 views
Bloomberg: Without US support, Ukraine's chances of victory are meager

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

A Bloomberg analyst stated that without US assistance, Ukraine is unlikely to emerge from the war as a fully-fledged state. He called on the US Congress to take more active steps and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Bloomberg: Without US support, Ukraine's chances of victory are meager

Without further US support, Ukraine's chances of emerging from the war as a viable sovereign state are slim. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has every reason to step up his offensive. This was written by Bloomberg analyst James Gibney, reports UNN.

Details

In his opinion, even with the best intentions, Europe is not able to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons so that it can continue to fight.

And no matter how commendable the tougher sanctions of the Europeans are without the participation of the United States, they are an empty sound to Putin. Congress must intervene

- the article says.

"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU for new sanctions against Russia 25.05.25, 00:17 • 318 views

The author recalls that a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia has already been registered in the US Senate, one of the authors of which is Republican Lindsey Graham. In particular, it provides for a 500% duty on imports of goods from countries that continue to buy oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia.

The Senate must put this bill to a vote and work with like-minded members of the House of Representatives to pass it on to Trump's desk. This will not only help Ukraine. More broadly, it will mark the beginning of the restoration of the exercise of constitutional powers over foreign policy by Congress, which in the last two decades has gone from an influential body to the executive branch to a barely noticeable deterrent

- Gibney notes.

He also points out that the percentage of Americans who want the US to do more for Ukraine has reached a new high (46%). And he adds that helping efforts to stop a belligerent, nuclear-armed autocracy from invading and devastating a neighbor seeking to live in peace and freedom is "no less a matter of moral purity."

Let us remind you

On the eve of US President Donald Trump said that he was refraining from imposing new sanctions against Russia because he did not want to interfere with his attempts to negotiate an end to the invasion of Ukraine. According to him, he will understand whether Russia is ready to conclude an agreement on ending the three-year war in about two weeks.

Yermak: Russia is stalling ceasefire negotiations, sanctions and weapons are needed26.05.25, 10:35 • 2700 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

