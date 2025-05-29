Bloomberg: Without US support, Ukraine's chances of victory are meager

Without further US support, Ukraine's chances of emerging from the war as a viable sovereign state are slim. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has every reason to step up his offensive. This was written by Bloomberg analyst James Gibney, reports UNN.

Details

In his opinion, even with the best intentions, Europe is not able to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons so that it can continue to fight.

And no matter how commendable the tougher sanctions of the Europeans are without the participation of the United States, they are an empty sound to Putin. Congress must intervene - the article says.

"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU for new sanctions against Russia

The author recalls that a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia has already been registered in the US Senate, one of the authors of which is Republican Lindsey Graham. In particular, it provides for a 500% duty on imports of goods from countries that continue to buy oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia.

The Senate must put this bill to a vote and work with like-minded members of the House of Representatives to pass it on to Trump's desk. This will not only help Ukraine. More broadly, it will mark the beginning of the restoration of the exercise of constitutional powers over foreign policy by Congress, which in the last two decades has gone from an influential body to the executive branch to a barely noticeable deterrent - Gibney notes.

He also points out that the percentage of Americans who want the US to do more for Ukraine has reached a new high (46%). And he adds that helping efforts to stop a belligerent, nuclear-armed autocracy from invading and devastating a neighbor seeking to live in peace and freedom is "no less a matter of moral purity."

Let us remind you

On the eve of US President Donald Trump said that he was refraining from imposing new sanctions against Russia because he did not want to interfere with his attempts to negotiate an end to the invasion of Ukraine. According to him, he will understand whether Russia is ready to conclude an agreement on ending the three-year war in about two weeks.

Yermak: Russia is stalling ceasefire negotiations, sanctions and weapons are needed