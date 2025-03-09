Bloomberg: The USA opposed the creation of a group to deal with the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation at the G7
Kyiv • UNN
The USA vetoed the proposal to create a special G7 group to monitor violations of sanctions against Russian oil tankers. Washington is also trying to soften the wording regarding Russia in the G7 joint statement.
The United States did not support the creation of an operational group at the G7 that would deal with the shadow fleet of oil tankers of the Russian Federation. This was reported by Bloomberg citing anonymous sources, as reported by UNN.
Details
Next week, Canada, which is chairing the G7 this year, will host a summit of foreign ministers in Charlevoix, Quebec.
During negotiations on the formulation of a joint statement on maritime issues, the United States insists on strengthening the wording regarding China and softening the wording regarding Russia
In addition to vetoing Canada's proposal to create a special group to monitor sanctions violations, the United States attempted to remove the word "sanctions" from the G7 statement draft and replaced the wording referring to "Russia's ability to wage war" in Ukraine with "generating income."
Recall
The White House instructed the Treasury to explore options for easing energy sanctions against Russia. This is related to possible negotiations between Trump and Putin regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine.
Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack27.02.25, 16:17 • 26568 views