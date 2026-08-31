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Blogger Waldemar De Salo was fined over UAH 5 million for advertising a casino

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

The blogger advertised gambling on Telegram, YouTube, Kick, and TikTok in violation of the law. His identity was established with the involvement of the SBU.

Blogger Waldemar De Salo was fined over UAH 5 million for advertising a casino

The PlayCity State Agency for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries fined blogger Valdemar De Salo UAH 5.2 million for illegal gambling advertising. This was reported by the PlayCity press service, as reported by UNN.

PlayCity fined a blogger UAH 5.2 million for illegal gambling advertising. Valdemar De Salo distributed illegal advertising on his accounts on Telegram, YouTube, Kick and TikTok

- the statement said.

It is noted that agency employees documented several violations of the law at once, in particular, the advertising:

  • was placed on social networks that do not have media status for an audience aged 21+;
    • was distributed in the form of product placement;
      • did not contain the mandatory warning about the risks of gambling addiction;
        • did not contain information about the gambling operator's licence.

          The offender's identity was established thanks to cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine's Office in Khmelnytskyi region.

          As a reminder

          The PlayCity State Agency for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries fined blogger Anna Alkhim UAH 4.8 million for illegal casino advertising.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

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