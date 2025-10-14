A scandal erupted on social media regarding the conditions of stay for mobilized individuals at the distribution center in the Darnytskyi Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) area in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to journalist and blogger Ramina Eskhakzai and the Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment Center.

Details

Ramina published photos on her Instagram page from inside the distribution center at DVRZ, where people are brought from the TCC. As the blogger noted, these shots are exclusive, as photo and video recording is strictly prohibited in such premises.

As the blogger noted, people are kept without communication for weeks, among them drug addicts and homeless people who are unfit for service and have been sitting in the center for weeks. The premises are completely unsanitary: toilets are uncleaned and clogged with waste, mattresses and pillows are old and covered with mold, food is of poor quality, and windows are improperly installed.

The young and healthy are immediately taken to the BZVP, after a show of good cop/bad cop. This is not a colony, but a distribution center where people are brought before being sent to serve. Here they are encouraged to join brigades, and men spend weeks without communication - their relatives don't know where they are. - Ramina writes.

TCC Reaction

The Kyiv City TCC and SP called Ramina Eskhakzai's report "distorted information." They added that the materials "show photos that are presented as the assembly point of the city of Kyiv, but there is no confirmation that it is indeed it."

We emphasize that cleanliness and proper order are maintained at the assembly point. Indeed, the conditions here are not "hotel-suite" class. After all, the money allocated to the Defense Forces of Ukraine is primarily spent on weapons and means of destruction, and not on cosmetic repairs. - added the TCC.

Recall

In early October, in Kyiv, representatives of the TCC and the National Police detained a conscript who was on the wanted list. A conflict arose between them, the conscript felt unwell and was hospitalized.