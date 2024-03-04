Blockade on the border with Poland: about 2500 trucks in queues

Polish farmers continue their blockade in front of six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. As of this morning, there are about 2500 trucks in queues at the border, most of them in front of the Krakivets and Yahodyn checkpoints, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, told on Suspilne. Studio", said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The situation has not changed dramatically, as before, these are the 6 directions where Polish farmers block or impede the movement of trucks. As of this morning, about 2,500 trucks are queuing at all these 6 locations in Poland. Most of them are opposite the Krakowiec and Yagodyn checkpoints - Demchenko said.

Details

According to him, the Polish strikers do not allow trucks in both directions through the Shehyni checkpoint at all. And only trucks heading towards Ukraine are allowed through the Yagodyn checkpoint.

"Due to these actions taken by Polish farmers, we have a significant decrease in the number of truck crossings. If we talk about the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint, which is the largest infrastructure direction where 1200 and 1400 trucks can cross the border in both directions per day, then over the past day about 70 trucks crossed the border towards Ukraine and none towards Poland. There is a significant decrease in other directions, and, in particular, over the past few days, there have been zero indicators in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint," said Andriy Demchenko.

The SBGS spokesman added that due to the blocking of six checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, queues at other checkpoints on the western border have increased.

"Drivers and carriers are looking for other destinations where they can cross the border, and we have seen an increase in queues in Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania recently," he said.

