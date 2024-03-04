Poland is unofficially negotiating with the EU on farmers' benefits

Poland is informally negotiating with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to exempt Polish farmers from some provisions of the European Green Deal. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Andrzej Sheyna, Onet reports, according to UNN.

Thus, the journalist asked the official whether he could confirm that Poland was informally negotiating with Ursula von der Leyen for concessions in the application of some provisions of the Green Deal, given the proximity of the agricultural market to Ukraine.

Sheina confirmed that the talks are about "everything that is possible, both from the Green Deal and the arrival of products that cause permanent market disruptions in one or most countries.

If we manage to agree on Poland's claims in the EU, as we have successfully agreed on EU funds, then this will be a common EU position. I also want to say, and here I quote Prime Minister Tusk, if this drags on, we will introduce changes, we will introduce border locks, barriers and customs duties unilaterally explained the Deputy Minister.

He added that during the Polish-Ukrainian consultations to be held on March 28, "the issue of the border problem will no longer be raised.

