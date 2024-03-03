$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8756 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 23175 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26707 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175525 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164211 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167930 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215905 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248080 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153863 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371362 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2400 trucks in queues, Polish farmers rally at six checkpoints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 95119 views

Polish farmers continue to block truck traffic at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leaving more than 2,400 trucks queued up to enter Ukraine.

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2400 trucks in queues, Polish farmers rally at six checkpoints

Polish farmers continue to block traffic for trucks at six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. More than 2,400 trucks are queuing up to enter Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

The blocking of traffic for trucks continues by Polish farmers. I will remind you of 6 directions: 4 in the direction of Lviv Oblast and 2 checkpoints in the direction of Volyn Oblast. As of this morning, a total of over 2400 trucks are waiting in queues at all of these crossing points in Poland to cross into Ukraine. The largest queue is recorded in the direction of the Krakivets and Yahodyn checkpoints. 

- Demchenko said.

He added that the situation at the Shehyni checkpoint is unchanged.

A few days ago, Polish farmers completely blocked the possibility of passage of trucks in both directions, both those planning to go to Poland and those planning to travel towards our country. They do not let a single truck through. In fact, the numbers are zero. The only exception is that trucks carrying humanitarian aid or other important cargo for Ukraine can pass." 

- Demchenko added.

The spokesperson noted that the situation is difficult at the Yahodyn checkpoint.

I would like to remind you that this is the largest infrastructure area where 1200-1400 trucks can cross the border in both directions. Instead, only trucks heading to Ukraine are currently allowed to cross. Over the past day, there were only 70 of them. At the same time, not a single truck crosses the border towards Poland, because Polish farmers do not let them through." 

- Demchenko noted.

In addition, he said, the protesters are blocking traffic for other categories of vehicles, such as cars and buses.

Recall

Yesterday, Polish farmers refused to let any truck traveling to both Ukraine and Poland through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Poland
