Blinken announces new air defense announcements for Ukraine before NATO summit
Kyiv • UNN
Blinken said that new announcements on Ukraine's air defense are expected before the upcoming NATO summit on July 9-11.
Before the NATO summit, which will be held on July 9-11 in Washington, new announcements on air defense for Ukraine can be expected, said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports UNN with reference to Voice of America.
Details
Blinken explained that in the short term, one of the most important components of Ukraine's success is having adequate air defense.
According to him, the United States is working to strengthen it, and new announcements on this issue should be expected in the near future, probably before the NATO summit.
"Ukraine's economy has tremendous potential with proper investment. Of course, in order to unlock both military and economic potential, we need to provide air defense to protect the territories in which investments have been made," the Secretary of State said.
He also added that the US is working on this. "I think there will be more news on this in the coming weeks, ahead of the NATO summit next week," the secretary of state said.
The end result of such joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine should be "a successful country, and a country that is independent in these three areas, and therefore the strongest answer to Vladimir Putin," Blinken emphasized.
